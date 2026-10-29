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Richmond Police investigate reported sexual assaults in Chimborazo and The Fan neighborhoods

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 29, 2026
Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 29, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Department detectives are investigating two incidents reported in recent months in which an unknown male allegedly entered homes through unlocked doors and sexually assaulted elderly women in the Chimborazo and The Fan neighborhoods.

Detectives have not yet determined whether the incidents are connected or involve the same suspect. Due to several factors, including incidents occurring in two separate areas of the city and slight differences in suspect descriptions, detectives are currently investigating them as separate cases.

Although the incidents are being investigated separately, both involve a suspect entering a home through an unlocked door and sexually assaulting elderly women.

The Richmond Police Department is sharing this information to raise public awareness and encourage residents to take precautions.

Residents are urged to keep their doors locked at all times and call 911 if they observe suspicious activity.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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