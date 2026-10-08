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John McGuire talks journey from SEAL Team to Congress, and why he wants another term

Congressman John McGuire talks to Catie Beck about his past, and why he says voters in Virginia's 5th District should send him back to Washington for the foreseeable future.
John McGuire's journey from SEAL Team to Congress
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RICHMOND, Va. — From a volatile childhood to the United States Navy to a near fatal accident that changed the course of his life, John McGuire's journey has been one of constant change.

He rose to fame in the Richmond area thanks to the success of his fitness organization SEAL Team PT, and later became a state lawmaker.

Then two years ago – with the support of President Donald Trump – McGuire upset a popular fellow republican to become the congressman for Virginia's 5th District.

On the latest episode of 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast,' McGuire and Catie Beck discuss his voyage to the present, and why he says voters should send him back to Washington for the foreseeable future.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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