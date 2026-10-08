John McGuire talks journey from SEAL Team to Congress, and why he wants another term

RICHMOND, Va. — From a volatile childhood to the United States Navy to a near fatal accident that changed the course of his life, John McGuire's journey has been one of constant change.

He rose to fame in the Richmond area thanks to the success of his fitness organization SEAL Team PT, and later became a state lawmaker.

Then two years ago – with the support of President Donald Trump – McGuire upset a popular fellow republican to become the congressman for Virginia's 5th District.

On the latest episode of 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast,' McGuire and Catie Beck discuss his voyage to the present, and why he says voters should send him back to Washington for the foreseeable future.