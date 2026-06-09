Bus driver in I-95 crash that killed 5 is out of the hospital and in jail ahead of court appearance

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The bus driver involved in a crash that killed five people and injured dozens more on Interstate 95 in Virginia is out of the hospital and in jail ahead of a court appearance.

Jing S. Dong, 48, of Staten Island, N.Y., faces five counts of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving in connection to the May 29 crash in Stafford County. Dong is scheduled to appear in Stafford County General District Court on Wednesday morning.

"Traffic was slowing southbound for an upcoming work zone. A bus, operated by E&P Travel and heading from New York City to Charlotte, N.C., failed to slow for traffic and struck a Chevrolet Suburban," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said, citing the preliminary crash report. "The Suburban was then forced into an Acura SUV as well as additional vehicles. The bus struck additional vehicles as well. The incident involved a total of seven vehicles (including the bus)."

A family of four was killed in the crash when their Acura caught fire after the collisions. Relatives identified the family as Dmitri Doncev, 45, his wife Ecterina, 44, their 13-year-old daughter and their 7-year-old son, all of Greenfield, Mass.

Priscilla R. Mafalda, 25, of Worcester, Mass., died in the Suburban that was struck by the bus.

The bus was carrying approximately 34 people when it crashed. Approximately 44 patients were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

The bus company involved in the crash received a "satisfactory" safety rating from the federal government just weeks before the crash. However, according to records reviewed by CBS 6, it was not the first time the company was involved in an interstate collision.

Bus company in deadly I-95 crash had similar collision in 2024, report shows

In April 2026, E&P Travel cleared a regulatory compliance review by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration with no issues noted, according to online safety records.

A North Carolina DMV crash report from August 2024 details a collision involving an E&P Travel bus on Interstate 85 in Lexington, N.C., under similar circumstances. According to the report, the bus — not driven by Dong — failed to slow down for a traffic control safety vehicle that was performing a moving lane closure and rear-ended the vehicle. 9 people were injured.

Federal records also show one E&P Travel driver was cited for violations that rendered him or her out of service during an inspection that occurred in the past 24 months.

CBS 6 has not yet confirmed the specific details of the inspection.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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