'Great host city' RVA prepares for 50,000 visitors as Jefferson Cup soccer tournament begins

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The 2026 Jefferson Cup is bringing nearly 2,000 youth soccer teams and an estimated $50 million economic boost to Central Virginia.

Hosted by Richmond United, the premier youth soccer showcase is the largest in the tournament’s 45-year history. The event features 1,982 teams competing over four weekends in March, drawing participants from 36 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as international teams from Canada and Jamaica.

"We had an economic impact report done in 2024 and the impact financially is in and around $42 million," Richmond United CEO Jay Howell said. "I think we're going to be closer to $50 million."

The tournament brings between 50,000 and 60,000 people to the area and accounts for about 45,000 hotel nights in the metropolitan area.

"If you're here in March and you're in any type of business that is in the service industry, you're going to see immediate impact to your business with families traveling here, players traveling here, coaches traveling here, referees, administrators," Howell said.

The Girls Showcase Weekend takes place March 20 through March 22, followed by the Boys Showcase Weekend from March 27 through March 29. Each weekend features about 500 teams playing in front of more than 400 college coaches.

"These coaches are going to be in and around all the different fields looking at these players. There's a heightened excitement about that because obviously when you're thinking about where you want to go next, thinking about the future, trying to place yourself, it heightens the game a little bit," Howell said.

FULL INTERVIEW: RVA preps for 50,000 visitors as Jefferson Cup soccer tournament begins

FULL INTERVIEW: RVA preps for 50,000 visitors as Jefferson Cup soccer tournament begins

Matches take place across central Virginia, including Glover Park and Virginia Credit Union Fields at Striker Park in Henrico, River City in Chesterfield, and fields in Williamsburg and Stafford.

"I think we have unbelievable people here that are very kind and giving. I think that we have wonderful restaurants, we have wonderful breweries. We have wonderful places to visit. It's easy to get around. That's what everybody appreciates when they come here," Howell said.

Since starting in 1981, the tournament has grown into a massive operation involving 1,000 organizers. Howell credited leaders like Chris Bryant and Bev Carey, who have been involved for 20 years.

"We first and foremost pride ourselves on being great hosts, just as I think Richmond prides itself on being a great host city," Howell said.

For schedules and results from the tournament, click here.

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