Missing Henrico teen’s texts ‘raised concern for her well-being,’ police say

Janaiyah Alyea Thompson
Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 28, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A missing 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday at her home in Henrico is believed to be endangered after she sent concerning texts, police said Thursday.

Henrico Police said officers are "actively searching for" Janaiyah Alyea Thompson, who was reported missing Wednesday.

Officers think the 17-year-old left her residence in the 2700 block of Omega Road at some point Sunday evening.

Investigators believe the teen is still in the metro Richmond area or may be in Portsmouth.

"Thompson has sent text messages that have raised concern for her well-being," police said.

Officers described Thompson as a Black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 128 pounds. She has black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

