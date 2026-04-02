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Single-vehicle wreck brings down power lines, shutting down stretch of Jahnke Road, Chesterfield police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 2, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A single-vehicle crash brought down power lines in Chesterfield County on Thursday, shutting down a stretch of Jahnke Road.

Jahnke Road is closed in both directions at Brown Road, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

The closure is expected to last for several hours. Police advise drivers to find other routes.

We're working to learn if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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