Henrico auto store partially collapses after driver loses control, hits side of building, officials say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An auto store in Henrico County partially collapsed Wednesday evening when a truck driver lost control and hit the side of the building, according to emergency officials at the scene.

WTVR

The crash happened at Hilliard Auto on Brook Road. No employees or customers were in the building at the time, officials said.

Officials at the scene said the driver was able to exit the truck safely. A dog traveling with them was freed by emergency crews.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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