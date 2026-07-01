Cochiloco pauses World Cup watch parties after large crowd prompts Richmond police response

RICHMOND, Va. — A Mexican restaurant is pausing World Cup watch parties after a large crowd gathered Tuesday night to watch Mexico play, prompting a Richmond police response.

Richmond police confirmed they were called to Cochiloco on W. Moore Street in Scott's Addition at about 11:30 p.m. to respond to a large crowd and noise complaints.

No one was arrested, police said, and no serious injuries were reported.

Video shot outside the Scott's Addition restaurant showed a large crowd of people who had gathered to watch the World Cup match featuring Mexico. Video shared on social media appeared to show a fight between two people outside and police using some sort of spray to disperse the crowd.

Sean Luangkhamdeng, a content creator who shot video outside the restaurant, said the atmosphere was positive for most of the night.

"Love was in the air, everybody was on the same page, they all wanted Mexico to win. Everyone was cheering, you know. People are sharing beers, and it's a culture, and it's like a family out here. Yes, things went south, which was unfortunate, but I would say that was 1% of the night," Luangkhamdeng said.

Luangkhamdeng said he witnessed the situation escalate after police moved in to arrest someone outside the restaurant.

World Cup fan records police presence outside Cochiloco in Richmond

"It was a dude being arrested and pulled away. After all the cops moved, there was no cops over here, so two guys started fighting, and then when they started fighting, it was pretty much two battles, I would say. Both looked like juveniles. Cops didn't even do anything, they didn't even step in or pull them apart... and then they sprayed tear gas, and they like sprayed everyone, not just the guys, like they did that whole circle and sprayed the whole area, so everybody got sprayed," Luangkhamdeng said.

Luangkhamdeng said he was among those hit by the spray.

"I got sprayed really bad. I mean, it was an instant hit, it was all in my throat, it was in my eyes," Luangkhamdeng said. "[We] just wanted to have a good time, and it sucks that it was ruined for a lot of people."

Caleb McNeely, who was inside the restaurant when police deployed the spray, said he first noticed something was wrong when he smelled an unusual odor.

"It smelled like plastic burning mixed with some chemicals, and I see people running, people jumping over the counter, people falling, chairs getting thrown," he said. "Then the cops are in here, everybody says get out, get out right now. The owners are panicking, and next thing I know I'm outside coughing, my eyes like puffy right now on my left eye, and my eyes were just watering."

McNeely said he believes the use of the spray inside the restaurant was unnecessary.

"The tear gas did not need to happen in an enclosed space," McNeely said.

Luangkhamdeng echoed that sentiment.

"I don't think it was unnecessary, very unnecessary. Outside maybe necessary, insideunnecessary," Luangkhamdeng said.

Restaurant managers said they were "still reviewing" exactly what happened.

"The recent Mexico soccer match brought a significantly larger crowd than expected, and the area became extremely crowded," restaurant managers said in a statement. "We understand that the large crowd created concerns, including issues with the right of way outside, and RPD responded to the situation."

In response to Tuesday night's scene, Cochiloco managers said they would pause World Cup watch parties for the time being.

"While we have hosted soccer matches before, we believe this day was an exception due to the significance of the Mexico match. We are taking it seriously and reviewing staffing, capacity, and event procedures," the statement continued. "For the time being, we will not be hosting big matches until further notice. We understand this was concerning for guests, nearby businesses, and the community. Our priority is the safety of our guests, staff, and neighbors, while continuing to be a place where families and everyone feels welcome."

Both Luangkhamdeng and McNeely said they would like to see Cochiloco host more World Cup matches, but with increased security and crowd control.

"I just don't want it to give a negative connotation of Richmond. Richmond is a beautiful city with beautiful people that live here, two, three people ruined it because they wanted to fight, but I mean, when I say 99% of the night was straight love and straight prosperity," McNeely said.

"And, honestly, if you're gonna show up, you're gonna represent Mexico, don't represent it bad, represent it, represent it how the world should see it, as this beautiful country with beautiful people," Luangkhamdeng said.

Mexico next plays Sunday, July 5. The restaurant said it will remain closed that day, as it closes every Sunday, and also wanted employees to enjoy the long weekend. Cochiloco will also be closed Wednesday, July 1, and will reopen Thursday, July 2, during regular business hours.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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