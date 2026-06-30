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Henrico’s electric bill is going up $5M. The county is asking employees to help.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas
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Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — On the eve of a new fiscal year, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas sent a message to every county employee: turn off your lights, unplug your chargers, and think twice before using a space heater.

The reason, spelled out in a June 26 all-staff email, is a nearly 25% jump in electricity rates, taking effect July 1. It’s an increase the county estimates will add $5 million to its annual electric bill across all government and school facilities. Click here to continue reading on HenricoCitizen.com.

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