New Chesterfield center helps people with substance use, mental health issues: 'Crisis in our community'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Iron Bridge Recovery Center, a new 80-bed in-patient treatment facility, is expected to open in Chesterfield in the coming days.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, CEO Paige Bottom said the center would help not only people with substance use disorder but also those struggling with mental health issues.

"Ninety percent of the people that we see that have a substance use disorder, also have a co-occurring mental health disorder, anxiety, depression, bipolar, something that complicates the issue of addiction," Bottom, who herself has been in recovery for more than 35 years, said. "This is my heart's work. It is so important to me to show people that recovery is possible. And part of that is facilities like this."

WTVR Paige Bottom

Dr. Ja'Nay Crippen-Derry, Director of Nursing, said once an Iron Bridge Recovery Center patient completes detox, they would move to the residential side for what is usually a 30-day stay.

"The ultimate goal for them is to come in, get their lives together, get back on track, and be an active member of the community," Crippen-Derry said.

County leaders like Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport and Dr. Mantovani Gay, who helps run the Chesterfield County jail's HARP program, praised the project.

Gay said up to half the people in jail, which is located less than two miles from the center, have substance use issues.

WTVR Dr. Mantovani Gay

"If you just release somebody and they can't get to a treatment facility, they now have someplace to go and not their dealer and fall right back into their old habits," Gay said.

Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Kevin Carroll said he hoped the county's community services board would be able to work with the facility.

"We have opioid abatement money that's coming from the state that we'll be allocating in the future for different reasons," Carroll said. "And certainly, recovery houses like this are one of those authorized uses for that money."

WTVR Kevin Carroll

Bottom said they're just waiting on the final license from the state to come through sometime this week. In the meantime, she said to anyone looking for help -- don't give up.

"It is possible and recovery is amazing," she said. "It's not easy, right? But together, we can make it happen."

