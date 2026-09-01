Investigation underway after student with autism walks away from Ashland Elementary playground

RICHMOND, Va. —

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old with autism walked away from the playground at Ashland Elementary School on Tuesday.

According to Assistant Superintendent Chris Whitley, the student walked away from school grounds during recess and was later returned to school grounds by two community members.

"People got out of their car and walked my baby to the school before the school ever knew he was gone," the student's mother, Lakisha Anderson, said.

The call from the school notifying her that her son had walked away was one that filled her with terror.

"They’re like Hey, Ms. Anderson an incident happened today, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, is my baby okay?," she said.

Now, she's questioning the school's leadership and asking how such an incident could happen near a busy Archie Cannon Drive, which borders the school.

"I said you have to tell me at least how long was he gone, they said seven minutes was at least, (it's) not acceptable at all, not at all," she said.

Whitley confirmed in a statement that the staff member involved has been placed on leave and the investigation remains underway.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and we take this matter very seriously. We have notified Child Protective Services and are working in cooperation with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office," Whitley said. "Additionally, while our policy prohibits the release of specific details concerning personnel related matters, we can share that we have placed an employee on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation."

Despite the situation, the mother of six is thankful that the outcome wasn't worse.

"All I can do is say thank you, because it could’ve went so different," she said.

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