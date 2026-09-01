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Man arrested after damaging 90 vehicles in Shockoe Bottom, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 1, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in custody after police say he damaged about 90 vehicles in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a male damaging vehicles near East Grace and Ambler Streets, which is near Main Street Station, around 11:16 a.m. Upon arrival, officers took the suspect into custody without incident.

Richmond Police Department investigators and VCU Police are working to identify and locate the owners of the damaged vehicles.

Anyone who believes their vehicle may have been damaged in the area is asked to contact Officer S. McNeil at (804) 646-3602 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Shockoe Cars Damaged

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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