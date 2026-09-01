Man arrested after damaging 90 vehicles in Shockoe Bottom, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in custody after police say he damaged about 90 vehicles in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a male damaging vehicles near East Grace and Ambler Streets, which is near Main Street Station, around 11:16 a.m. Upon arrival, officers took the suspect into custody without incident.

Richmond Police Department investigators and VCU Police are working to identify and locate the owners of the damaged vehicles.

Anyone who believes their vehicle may have been damaged in the area is asked to contact Officer S. McNeil at (804) 646-3602 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

RPD

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