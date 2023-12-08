Watch Now
Police launch investigation after 2 students at Henrico daycare went missing from group

Posted at 3:19 PM, Dec 08, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have launched an investigation at a Henrico daycare after two children went missing from a group taking a walk outside earlier this week.

Police said officers were called to a neighborhood near Skipwith Academy at Lauderdale Monday morning for a report that two juveniles had been found there.

When officers arrived, they said a daycare employee was already with the children.

Officials with Skipwith Academy at Lauderdale said the students became separated from their class while on a nature walk. After noticing they were missing, a search began.

Officials also said changes have been made to prevent something like this from happening again, including adding temporary fencing and walkie talkies for each classroom. Additionally, WTVR CBS 6 was told the teacher involved in the case has been terminated.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

