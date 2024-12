HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 95 south in Henrico County Saturday night.

VDOT officials said the wreck is near Scott Road at mile marker 84.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," officials warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok