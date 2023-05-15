Man dies, 2 boys injured in crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Two young children were injured and a 35-year-old man died after a crash on Interstate 85 on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened near mile marker 53 just before 6 p.m. A 2007 Ford F350 was traveling north when it ran off the left side of the interstate then crossed back over the northbound lanes before going off the right side.

The pickup then hit a ditch and flipped over.

State Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the truck and died at the scene. He was later identified as Ronnie E. Humphrey of Reidsville, North Carolina.

A 10-year-old boy was also not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A 3-year-old male boy, secured in a child safety seat, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.