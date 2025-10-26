Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside Zero Latency VR: Short Pump's new active gaming center with zombie battles and virtual rides

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new entertainment venue at Short Pump Town Center offers an active alternative to traditional screen time with virtual reality experiences and arcade games.

Zero Latency VR encourages visitors to "be active, be together and be filled with joy" through various gaming options. The center features an arena portion where groups of five can battle zombies in virtual reality.

Visitors can also experience virtual roller coasters and other games designed to provide a workout. Traditional arcade favorites like Halo and NBA Jam Session are available as well.

General Manager Avery Torres says the venue has entertainment options for all ages.

"We want to be able to serve the community in such a way where it feels like, if you need to get away, let's come out, bring your friends, bring your family and bring your co-workers and let's have a good time together," Torres said.

The center is currently offering a Halloween special that includes a virtual haunted house experience with a high "fear factor."

