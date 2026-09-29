Inmate dies after apparent attack at River North Correctional Center

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections' Office of Law Enforcement Services is investigating the death of an incarcerated individual at River North Correctional Center in Independence, Virginia. The incident occurred on the evening of Monday, Sept. 28.

According to VADOC, the death followed an apparent attack by another incarcerated individual.

VADOC corrections team members, VADOC medical team members, and emergency services personnel attempted life-saving measures on the individual. The person was pronounced deceased at 11:54 p.m.

No correctional officers were involved in the incident, and no staff were injured.

Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall was fatally stabbed at the facility last November. John Holomon Russell is charged in connection with his death and for injuring two other officers.

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