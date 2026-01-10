Indian dancers set to make history at Virginia governor's inaugural parade

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Richmond Indian Dance Academy and the Cultural Center of India have been training intensively to perfect their routine for Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger's upcoming inaugural parade.

Indian communities across the Commonwealth will be honored in the parade, marking a significant cultural milestone for the region's diverse population.

The dancers begin their performance with a prayer before showcasing high-energy dance moves that celebrate their rich cultural heritage. The routine represents months of preparation and dedication from performers of all ages.

Anshu Pal Garcha, CEO and founder of Richmond Indian Dance Academy, said the opportunity represents a dream come true for the organization and its dancers.

"This means the world to where it's grown, I would have never imagined that we would be performing at the first female governor's inaugural parade," Garcha said. "So this is an absolute amazing opportunity for the girls that they're gonna be talking about for years to come."

Spanberger's inauguration is scheduled for next Saturday at noon.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.