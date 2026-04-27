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18-month-old hit and killed in driveway of Virginia home

Louisa Sheriff
WTVR
Louisa Sheriff
Posted
and last updated

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A toddler was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Louisa County driveway last week, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened in the 2000 block of Indian Creek Road around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. First responders arrived and found an 18-month-old who had been hit in the driveway of a home.

The child died at the scene.

"Preliminary findings indicate this incident appears to be a tragic accident," the Sherriff's Office stated.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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