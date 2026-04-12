Incarcerated artists showcase talents at Carytown Spring Artisan Market

RICHMOND, Va. — A new booth at the 15th annual Carytown Spring Artisan Market is giving incarcerated individuals a platform to showcase their handmade art, clothing and books while raising money for youth empowerment and reentry programs.

More than 150 area artists and makers gathered at City Stadium on Saturday. Among them was Cellers Corner, an initiative by the Bending the Bars Foundation.

Nicole Deyo, who runs the nonprofit, said the booth's timing aligns perfectly with Second Chance Month.

"We want to highlight these individuals because they all deserve a second chance, not just off of the fact of the years they've served, but it's due to actually their efforts and the things that they've contributed behind the walls," Deyo said.

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The booth features items created by men housed in Virginia Department of Corrections facilities, including the Buckingham and Lawrenceville correctional centers. Deyo said all donations go back into the community or directly support the incarcerated creators.

For example, donations for artwork created by Larry Capers go toward supplies for an art program he runs inside Lawrenceville.

Other items, like books and apparel by authors Rashad Floyd and Mr. Poetic, fund youth empowerment initiatives. Deyo said many of the men went into the prison system as teenagers and want to prevent juveniles from following their paths.

"We want the outside, the judicial system, the community to understand that incarceration is not all bad," Deyo said. "Individuals that are behind those walls are not all bad, and a lot of them have testimonies and stories that need to be heard."

The booth also features a clothing line and a book about starting a trucking company by an individual named Damien, with proceeds supporting reentry resources. Another book by Sonia Staples highlights the experience of being a prison wife for 27 years, shedding light on the families impacted by incarceration.

The market continues Sunday at City Stadium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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