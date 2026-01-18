Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: Abigail Spanberger sworn in as Virginia's first woman governor

Abigail Spanberger has become Virginia's first female governor after centuries of men holding the state's top office. The Democrat was inaugurated around noon Saturday outside the state Capitol. Spanberger defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears to succeed Gov. Glenn Youngkin, also a Republican. It marks a new chapter as Democrats pull the levers of power in Virginia while Republican Donald Trump sits in the White House in neighboring Washington. Two other Democrats are also being sworn in. Ghazala F. Hashmi, the first Muslim woman to serve in statewide office in the U.S., is the new lieutenant governor. Jay Jones is the first Black person elected attorney general in Virginia.
IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: Abigail Spanberger's Historic Inauguration

