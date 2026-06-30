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Disabled tractor-trailer shuts down I-85 North in Mecklenburg County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 30, 2026
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MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A disabled tractor-trailer has shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County, according to VDOT.

The closure is impacting traffic at mile marker 3.4.

A traffic camera in the area shows a tractor-trailer carrying what appears to be an oversized load stuck on a bridge.

VDOT said the closure is expected to last "an extended amount of time."

Drivers are advised to find other routes or follow the posted detour.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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