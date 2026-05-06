Virginia man charged after high-speed chase on Interstate 64

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A man is facing charges after a high-speed chase on Interstate 64 in New Kent County last week, according to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, April 27, deputies observed a black Chevrolet Corvette traveling at a high rate of speed near the 220 mile marker. Initial radar readings indicated the car was going faster than 100 mph.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued accelerating to over 150 mph and passing other vehicles by driving through coned-off construction areas and making abrupt lane changes.

At the 206 mile marker, deputies deployed a tire deflation device and the vehicle slowed down, struck a guardrail and came to a stop in the median near the weigh station in Henrico County.

The driver ran from the scene and was not arrested, but was later identified as Ly’Quan Gerod Harrigan, 23, of Portsmouth.

Harrigan was arrested on Wednesday, April 29. He is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and hit and run.

He appeared in court for his arraignment Monday where he received a $25,000 secured bond. A trial date is pending.

"The New Kent Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists that excessive speed and reckless driving—especially in active work zones—pose a serious danger to other drivers, construction personnel, and first responders," the sheriff's office wrote. "We urge all drivers to obey posted speed limits, remain alert, and make responsible decisions behind the wheel, as we remain committed to enforcing traffic laws and keeping our roadways safe."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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