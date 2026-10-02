Hurricane season isn’t over: How to prepare your home before the next storm

RICHMOND, Va. — Hurricane season may be winding down, but experts say now is still a good time to make sure your home and family are prepared for a potential storm.

October is typically the peak period of the Atlantic hurricane season, and a quiet September does not necessarily mean the threat is over.

“It only takes one storm,” said Jake Sorber, a research project scientist and meteorologist with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. “We could have a period of time where the conditions are right for a hurricane to form in the Atlantic, and it might just happen to come on shore.”

Sorber said homeowners can take several steps now to reduce the potential for damage.

Your roof is one of the home's first lines of defense against wind and rain.

Sorber recommends checking shingles to make sure they are in good condition and able to keep water from getting inside.

Homeowners should also clean out their gutters so they can properly direct rainwater away from the house.

A wind-rated garage door can also help protect a home during a storm.

Sorber said a failed garage door can allow strong winds to enter the garage, creating additional pressure on the home's walls and roof.

“When the wind gets inside of that garage, it'll push up on the roof and out on the walls, essentially trying to turn your house into a balloon,” Sorber said.

He said a garage door failure can ultimately contribute to failures of other structural components of the home, amplifying the damage.

If you live in a wooded area, experts also recommend proactively trimming trees and branches that could pose a threat to your home.

Even relatively modest wind gusts can bring down weakened or overhanging limbs, potentially causing significant damage.

Hurricane preparation also extends beyond the home.

Families should have an emergency plan in place and know what they will do if a storm threatens the area. That includes knowing where to go, how family members will communicate and what supplies may be needed.

Sorber said the key is to prepare before a storm is approaching rather than waiting until the last minute.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.