Human remains found in Middlesex County; missing man's family notified

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Middlesex County on Sunday while the search for a missing 61-year-old man continues.

According to the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a citizen report and found what they believe to be human remains. Recovery efforts were underway Sunday, and the remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and determination of the cause of death.

Officials emphasized that the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

The discovery comes as authorities continue searching for Nicholas Dieter, who has been missing for about two weeks. The sheriff's office said Dieter's family has been notified of the development but stressed that investigators have not confirmed whether the remains belong to Dieter at this time.

"Mr. Dieter's family has been made aware of this development," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "As we await additional information, we ask our community to please be respectful of Mr. Dieter, his family and loved ones, and refrain from speculation."

Dieter was reported missing after he was last seen during the overnight hours of Sept. 20 into Sept. 21. Since then, the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office has conducted an extensive search effort, with assistance from Virginia State Police K-9 teams and other resources.

The sheriff's office said additional information will be released when appropriate.

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