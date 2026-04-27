Man rescued him from the Appomattox River by Hopewell Fire & Rescue

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man male is in critical condition after emergency crews rescued him from the Appomattox River at City Park, according to the city of Hopewell.

The Hopewell Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a man entered the water and did not resurface near 205 Appomattox Street on Saturday. Hopewell Fire & EMS and the Hopewell Police Department arrived within four minutes. Crews found the man about 400 yards from the shoreline, standing in the river and walking in the mud flats, crews said. Hopewell Fire & EMS sent a drone to track his movements while monitoring him from the shore. Due to the conditions, crews asked for a boat from Chesterfield County Fire & EMS. Chesterfield County units sent the rescue boat from the Hopewell Marina and reached the water within 30 minutes of the initial call.

Guided by personnel on land and in the air, a rescue swimmer then entered the water and reached the man.

During the rescue effort, the man became unresponsive.

Crews were able to help him onto the rescue boat and use life-saving measures. Responders sent him by boat to the Hopewell Marina, where Hopewell Fire & EMS crews took over advanced medical care and transported him to TriCities Hospital. Hopewell Fire & EMS credited the successful rescue to the rapid response and coordination with Chesterfield County Fire & EMS, as well as the use of aerial and marine resources.

Officials remind the public to practice water safety by wearing life jackets, avoiding alcohol or drugs, staying aware of currents and mud flats, and never entering the water alone.

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