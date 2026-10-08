Hopewell police respond to homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell Police said they are investigating a homicide from Wednesday, Oct. 7.
They said they were called around 10:23 p.m. about a shooting on the 700 block of Arlington Road, where they found 34-year-old Vernon Capedro Browder of Hopewell with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information shoudl contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may
contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
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