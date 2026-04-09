Family seeks justice after 32-year-old father shot and killed in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — A family is left waiting for justice as police search for the person who shot and killed 32-year-old Andwuan Stewart in Hopewell earlier this year.

The shooting happened on Cawson Street on the night of Friday, Feb. 27.

Crime Insider sources say detectives have information on the killer, who fled the area. Investigators have several resources working the case and hope to announce an arrest soon.

Provided to WTVR Andwuan Stewart

The mother of Stewart's youngest child, who asked to remain anonymous because the killer has not been caught, said he died in her arms.

"All I see is the sparks and flames, which you would see from fireworks, which were gunshots, out of nowhere," she said. "I run over, I see him on the ground in blood. He crawls on his knees to the side of the car. His last words were, 'Take me, take me, take me to the hospital.' Which, we're up the street from John Randolph [Medical Center]."

Stewart was a father who worked a forklift job and frequently worked overtime to provide for his family.

Provided to WTVR Andwuan Stewart

"I was so proud of him. He had a forklift job. He'd get up every morning, every day, getting up for work. Everyday he was trying to pull overtime," the mother of Stewart's youngest child said.

She said an arrest will not undo the pain or fill the void, but she is waiting for someone to be held accountable.

"I'm lost. I'm confused. I haven't really had an appetite. I barely sleep. I'm not myself. I haven't been able to go back to work ... I don't know if people know what it's like to have a provider. It's more than money. He was physically here, he was a great father, he helped with his son. I didn't have to worry about childcare or daycare. While I was at work, he watched his son."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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