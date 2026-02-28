Man killed in Hopewell shooting, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in Hopewell on Friday night, according to authorities.

Hopewell Police were called at 11:15 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot in the 300 block of East Cawson Street, officers said.

"The individual was transported to Tri-Cities Hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," police said in a news release on Saturday. "The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin."

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is "no ongoing threat to the public."

No suspect information or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lead Detective William Martin of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Tips can also be sent anonymously via the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 or using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.