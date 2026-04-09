Community debates imagery in pro-Palestine mural in Northside neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A community conversation unfolded at the Richmond Main Library Wednesday night over a pro-Palestine mural, drawing support from some and concern from others.

Community leaders and some neighbors say the issue is not the message, but the imagery used to convey it. The artwork, located on the side of a Brookland Park tattoo parlor in a historically Black neighborhood, shows a dark-skinned woman holding a slice of watermelon with the seeds spelling out "Free Palestine."

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While the watermelon is recognized globally as a symbol of Palestinian identity, it also carries a painful history in the Black community, where it has been used as a racist stereotype.

Every seat in the library's auditorium was filled Wednesday as organizers led a meeting to create a space for open conversation. The town hall brought together voices from both opinions to talk through the meaning of the artwork, which appeared in December.

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"This is good to see that the community is willing to come out and have a civil discussion on a matter that affects us all, directly or indirectly," said community leader Gary Flowers.

Panelist like Danita Rountree Green said, as an artist, she can look at the mural and internalize it in a different way.

Muralists like Silly Genius, who was on the panel, defend the mural and believe it speaks to a global issue.

Teresa Sharpe, the business owner who has the artwork on her building, plans to keep the mural.

"When I have those conversations with the people in my community and I listen to them, it says this needs to be here, we have more conversation to have," Sharpe said.

Despite conversations about deep issues of generations of trauma and oppression the mural brings, city code does not restrict murals or subject them to an approval process, especially on private property.

"I don't know if you can everybody on the same page with art because art as we discussed tonight it inspires and it changes things for people and there's an internal dialogue that you have to have with yourself," Sharpe said.

To continue the conversation, Sharpe plans to host an event Sunday starting at 3 p.m. Her space will serve as a space for the community, and a plaque with a statement from the California-based artist, Lauren YS, to provide context for visitors.

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