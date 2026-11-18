RICHMOND, Va. — With Thanksgiving just days away, the pressure of family gatherings, holiday travel and gift-giving expenses can leave many people feeling overwhelmed.

But a Richmond mental health professional says it's okay to put your own well-being first, even during the holiday season.

Alexandra Cromer, a licensed professional counselor with Thriveworks in Richmond, encourages people to recognize their emotions and find healthy ways to manage stress before it becomes too much.

One of the most important things people can do, she says, is ease the pressure they put on themselves.

"You're only capable of showing up as the best version of yourself that woke up and got out of bed that day," Cromer said.

That could mean taking a few deep breaths, stepping away for a break or reaching out to a mental health professional for additional support.

Financial stress can also add to holiday anxiety, particularly when it comes to buying gifts. Cromer says it's okay to adjust expectations and spend only what feels comfortable.

"I'm gonna do what's reasonable for me this year," she said. "The whole point of gift-giving is just to remind someone that you care, and that you thought of them, and you wanted them to feel special."

Family gatherings can bring their own challenges, especially when relationships are strained. Cromer says people don't have to accept every invitation or stay longer than they're comfortable.

Setting boundaries could mean attending a gathering for just an hour, making other plans or choosing to celebrate on a different day.

"If you're feeling any pressure, stop and think, 'What's going to be healthy and helpful for me?'" Cromer said.

She says there may be times when attending for a short period makes sense. Other times, the healthiest decision may be to skip the gathering altogether.

Holiday travel is another potential source of stress. Cromer encourages people to remember that arriving safely is more important than arriving first.

Thriveworks Richmond says it tends to be a busy time of year for mental health services, but same-day appointments are often available. People who need support are encouraged to reach out.

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