RICHMOND, Va. -- A gradual warming trend takes hold through the rest of the week with mid 60s expected today and upper 60s Thursday through Saturday.

Morning lows will still dip into the 30s each day even as afternoons feel more comfortable.

No rain in the immediate forecast with dry high pressure firmly in control until late Saturday night into Sunday with some showers possible.

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