Historic Petersburg mansion struck by car for third time

PETERSBURG, Va. — A historic Petersburg mansion's property has been struck by a car for the third time, and its owner is calling on the city to slow drivers down along a busy stretch of Sycamore Street.

The Ragland Mansion, built in 1856 and part of the Historic Poplar Lawn District, sustained damage to its wrought iron fence and porch after a car crashed into the property Thursday night. According to owner Claudia Bezaka, police told her the driver swerved to avoid a car turning left.

WTVR

"The car behind them was speeding around that first car, to make the same left turn and ended up going into the yard," Bezaka said.

The crash damaged a portion of the property's historic wrought iron fence — a feature Bezaka describes as irreplaceable.

"One of a kind, one of a kind, truly one of a kind," Bezaka said.

WTVR Claudia Bezaka

It is the third time a vehicle has struck the property. The first incident occurred on April 17, 2021.

"It ended up costing me about $12,000 with the welding," Bezaka said.

The second incident followed on July 13, 2021.

"It cost $7,000 to put together and weld," Bezaka said.

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Bezaka says two of the three drivers — including the most recent — did not have insurance. Her homeowners insurance offers no help with the fence.

"So the homeowners insurance only covers the physical house, it does not cover the fence," Bezaka said.

In 2022, Bezaka says she appeared before Petersburg City Council seeking help to slow traffic on that portion of Sycamore Street — not only to protect the mansion, but also because of nearby senior residents.

"We have two buildings here with senior living, and they constantly cross the street," Bezaka said.

The latest crash is now forcing Bezaka to make extensive repairs to both the fence and the porch. She says she hopes some of the damaged parts, which date to 1856, can still be repaired and reused.

Bezaka said she would like the city to find a way to slow drivers down and to install lighting along the street to make the area near the senior housing more visible.

Petersburg police told CBS 6 the driver of the car has been charged with failure to maintain control.

Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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