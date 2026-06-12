Developer pitches 98-home neighborhood near Hunting Hawk Golf Club after data center plan scrapped

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A developer is changing its course after Hanover County residents pushed back against a proposed data center.

According our partners at Richmond BizSense, HHHunt is now pitching a 98-home neighborhood for a site near the Hunting Hawk Golf Club.

The company previously wanted to build a massive data center campus on the property off Ashland Road but withdrew that plan earlier this year after strong community opposition.

The new neighborhood would be called Verada, Richmond BizSense reports. The plan would leave the golf course open.

County leaders are expected to review the rezoning request for the homes next week.

Click here to read more details from Richmond BizSense.

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