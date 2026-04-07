Interstate 64 exit closed after Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer is impacting Interstate 64 traffic in Henrico County on Tuesday morning.

"Exit 200A to southbound I-295 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to an earlier tractor trailer crash," VDOT shared in an overnight advisory. "Follow the posted detour: continue on westbound I-64 to Exit 197 for eastbound I-64 to southbound I-295."

State police has not yet released information about the incident.

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