Henrico plans to have broken AC units fixed before school starts

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Air conditioning units were down in at least 23 Henrico schools, with five schools having almost no AC schoolwide, according to a significant number of reports made by school employees this week. Henrico Schools’ facilities team has completed work on the AC units at eight schools, but is still working on broken AC units in 15 schools.
The majority of issues are limited to certain areas in buildings, such as some hallways of classrooms, according to HCPS spokesperson Eileen Cox. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
