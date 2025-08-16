Dozens of bullets but no witnesses at Henrico apartment complex: 'You can't make this stuff up'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after dozens of bullets were found lodged in parked cars and scattered across a parking lot at a Henrico apartment complex last weekend.

Close to three dozen shots were fired at the Kingsridge Apartment Complex off Kingsridge Road near Laburnum Avenue on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

"You can't make this stuff up," said Miles Turner, law enforcement expert.

Despite the significant amount of evidence found at the scene, residents at the complex told police they heard the gunfire but didn't see what happened.

"You know everybody says, 'I didn't see a thing,'" Turner said.

One woman living at the complex said off-camera that a car leaving the area crashed into a parked car, and she described hearing "all hell breaking loose" in the parking lot.

Multiple weapons were involved in the incident, as police recovered various caliber rounds from cars and the parking lot, according to sources. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among residents or people in the area.

The investigation will rely heavily on technology to identify those responsible.

"You certainly will be able to identify the weapon that fired it to the exclusion of all other weapons if you find the firearm. The casings will have microscopic markings on them, it's very easy to take the firearm once it's found and test fire it, put both on a microscope that's made specifically for that, and see the markings that the extractor and the chamber leave on it," Turner said.

One witness reported seeing a group of teens to young adults running through the complex, with one person allegedly carrying a rifle.

Police continue to search for those involved in the shooting.

