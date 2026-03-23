Fallen trees knock out power, cause road closures in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two roads in different areas of Henrico County are closed after trees fell on power lines, according to a news release from the county's police division.

Dumbarton Road is closed between Brook Run Drive and Lakeside Avenue, police said. Around 4:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of several large trees taking down power lines, causing the lines to fall across the road.

Dominion Energy is on scene for repairs, but Dumbarton Road is expected to be closed "into the evening hours." Roughly 600 power outages have been reported, as of 6:12 p.m., per Dominion Energy's outage map.

In the county's East End, Charles City Road is closed between Klockner and Glen Alen drives. Officers were called there around 4:50 p.m. Monday for the report of a tree falling on a power line, snapping a utility pole.

Charles City Road is also expected to be closed into the evening hours. More than 200 outages have been reported in this incident.

Traffic lights are out at Charles City Road and South Laburnum Avenue, police said. Drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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