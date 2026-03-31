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Henrico police investigate after a driver hits pedestrian

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 30, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 30, 2026
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HENRICO, Va. — The Henrico Police Department said a driver hit a pedestrian at the intersection of South Laburnum and Nine Mile Road, Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m., according to officers. They confirmed one person was taken to a hospital. However, police cannot tell us anything about the severity of the injuries or confirm if the person hospitalized was the pedestrian.

CBS 6 is working to get more information.

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