Juvenile injured in shooting near Willow Lawn shopping center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A "middle-school aged" child was injured Friday after they were shot on the 4900 block of West Broad Street, near the Willow Lawn shopping center, police say.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Henrico Police Department is currently investigating and says there is no current threat to the community.

If you have any information on the shooting, police ask you to call (804) 501-5000, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.