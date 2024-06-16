'It's good to celebrate our family,' girl says at Henrico's Juneteenth celebration

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County's free annual Juneteenth Celebration took place Saturday afternoon at Dorey Park.

Folks gathered for an afternoon of live music, food, vendors and a kids zone to celebrate freedom ahead of the holiday.

One family said that the event is about bringing people together.

"It's about freedom and being able to be free in your mind and your spirit," one father explained. "Getting our culture together so that we can unite and make and build a better community to build a better future for our children."

WTVR CBS 6's Joi Fultz and Luke Porter returned at the event's emcees.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated annually on June 19, is also known as “Emancipation Day” or “Day of Freedom.”

The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free, more than two years after then-President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that liberated slaves in the Confederacy during the Civil War.