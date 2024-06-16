Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'It's good to celebrate our family,' girl says at Henrico's Juneteenth celebration

Girl: 'Any Black person, they're our family and it's good to celebrate our family'
"It's about freedom and being able to be free in your mind and your spirit," one father explained. "Getting our culture together so that we can unite and make and build a better community to build a better future for our children."
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 16, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County's free annual Juneteenth Celebration took place Saturday afternoon at Dorey Park.

Folks gathered for an afternoon of live music, food, vendors and a kids zone to celebrate freedom ahead of the holiday.

One family said that the event is about bringing people together.

"It's about freedom and being able to be free in your mind and your spirit," one father explained. "Getting our culture together so that we can unite and make and build a better community to build a better future for our children."

WTVR CBS 6's Joi Fultz and Luke Porter returned at the event's emcees.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated annually on June 19, is also known as “Emancipation Day” or “Day of Freedom.”

The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free, more than two years after then-President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that liberated slaves in the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Turning hotter this week Busy Staples Mill Road intersection closed; I-64 exit ramps have reopened A very warm Sunday How to recognize heat-related illness warning signs What to expect in Virginia's state congressional primaries Semi wreck that downed power lines closes Route 1 in Hanover Not as hot and a touch less humid this weekend Popular Virginia lake being tested after swimmers report E. coli infections New Virginia law will guarantee restroom access for some Humid and hotter Friday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone