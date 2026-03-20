Police left Henrico home after a welfare check. They went back and found a dead man inside.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide in Henrico County after officers conducted a welfare check at a home, left the scene, and later returned to discover a dead body inside.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of Roswell Road for a welfare check at 7:37 p.m. Thursday, a news release from the Henrico County Police Division says.

When first responders arrived, they found Joseph Harold Laws, 61, of Henrico, at his home. Police said he requested medical services and was taken to an area hospital.

After officers left the home, they received information about a possible assault that may have occurred there.

When police returned, they found a dead man inside with "obvious signs of trauma." He has been identified as William Ed Lawson, 65, of Henrico.

Laws was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Lawson's cause and manner of death.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Egan at 804-501-4878 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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