Henrico Dick's Sporting Goods theft may be linked to multi-state crime operation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police in Henrico are investigating a theft at a Dick's Sporting Goods store where multiple items were stolen last week.

The investigation may be connected to similar thefts across multiple states, including Illinois, North Carolina and Virginia, Crime Insider sources familiar with the case told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the Brook Road Dick's Sporting Goods location at 4:45 p.m. last Friday to investigate a larceny. Investigators discovered that multiple items were stolen, including baseball bats and softballs.

While officers were on the scene, Henrico Police received notification from Chesterfield Police that a similar SUV was parked outside another Dick's Sporting Goods on Koger Center Boulevard.

Police surrounded the vehicle, but no one was inside. Henrico officers traveled to Chesterfield to take custody of the SUV and towed it back to their impound lot.

Sources indicate that whoever was driving the vehicle has connections to similar theft crimes across multiple states.

If someone offered to sell you a baseball bat or other sporting goods recently on social media, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.