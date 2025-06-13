‘Freedom was not free’: Virginians celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday

RICHMOND, VA. – The Virginia War Memorial celebrated the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary Friday.

Debra DeLosSantos, owner of Richmond daycare Ms. Dee’s Explorers, brought her students on a field trip to the event.

As an ‘army brat’ and the spouse of a military husband, DeLosSantos said she understands the importance of honoring the United States Military.

“I felt very proud and just glad to be an American citizen,” DeLosSantos said.

The event included the Passing of the Torch, keynote remarks by Brig. Gen. Todd H. Hubbard, and a live performance of the Farewell Address of George Washington, portrayed by Ron Carnegie.

“I hope they learn that freedom was not free and to show appreciation for the military and what they’ve done,” DeLosSantos said.

