Henrico street renamed for Sports Backers' legend Jon Lugbill with street naming

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — County leaders in Henrico have named a street after Jon Lugbill, the longtime leader of Sports Backers, who is retiring after 32 years of promoting sporting activities in the Richmond area.

County officials unveiled "Honorary Jon Lugbill Drive" on Park Street near the Fall Line Trail and the Sports Backers headquarters.

"That's why I am truly humbled and honored and happy to announce that Park Street by the Fall Line Trail and the Sports Backers headquarters is now and will be forever known as honorary Jon Lugbill Drive," Henrico County Supervisor Roscoe Cooper said during the unveiling ceremony.

Lugbill has developed numerous popular events during his tenure, including the Monument Avenue 10K, Richmond Marathon, CarMax Tacky Lights Run, Dominion Riverrock Festival and the Dragon Boat Festival.

Perhaps his crowning achievement is the Fall Line Trail, an ambitious 43-mile multi-use trail project connecting Ashland to Petersburg. Sports Backers played a crucial role in bringing together multiple jurisdictions to make the trail possible.

Sports Backers recently relocated their offices to the area where the newly named street is located.

Beyond organizing popular events, Lugbill also oversaw programs like Fitness Warriors and Kids on the Move. These initiatives reach 3,300 schoolchildren at 65 locations and provide 58 free weekly classes for adults.

At the ceremony, Lugbill emphasized that his work has always focused on promoting community health.

"Thousands of people that don't have chronic heart disease or diabetes," Lugbill said. "We tend not to talk about that at Sports Backers because we're the fun people, we do stuff that's fun. But it also improves the lives and health of all our people that participate and take part. And so it really is awesome to be part of this incredible team. I'm so thankful for the opportunity that I had to be part of this, and I'm so grateful for all of you."

