Man seriously injured in Henrico County shooting, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Henrico County shooting July 30
RICHMOND, Va. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Henrico County on Wednesday evening, according to police.

A news release from police says officers were called to a reported shooting in the 500 block of East Laburnum Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

"Officers discovered an adult male with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by responding Henrico Fire personnel," a news release says.

A CBS 6 crew at the scene can see a large police presence as the investigation continues.

Police said there is no additional information to release at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

