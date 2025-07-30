Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Bacon Brothers -- Kevin and Michael -- are coming to Richmond to perform at The Tin Pan

Jacob Blinkenstaff
Michael Bacon, an Emmy-winning composer, and his brother, Golden Globe-winning actor Kevin Bacon, will be bringing their band, The Bacon Brothers, for a sold-out show at The Tin Pan this Saturday, Aug. 2.
RICHMOND, Va. — They say any actor can be connected to Kevin Bacon through six degrees of separation or less. Does that mean any reporter interviewing him and his Emmy-winning composer brother, Michael, is connected to all humanity by under 12 degrees?

It feels like Bacon’s Law should be universal. It even inspired Kevin to start a nonprofit back in 2007 called SixDegrees to connect people to charitable causes involving youth empowerment and sustainable living; a clever way to use the “small world phenom” thrust upon him to positive ends. The topic never came up in our morning Zoom conversation earlier this month, but one dollar from every ticket from their sold-out Richmond show this weekend will be going there. Click here to keep reading on Style Weekly.

