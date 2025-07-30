Out-of-town buyers drop $98M for Innsbrook apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Big-ticket real estate deals are rolling in Henrico County as a second, nearly-nine-figure transaction has closed this month. The latest is the 402-unit Metropolis at Innsbrook apartments, which sold last week for $98 million or $244,000 per-door, according to county records. The property’s new owners are investment firms Foxfield, which is based out of Boston, and Park Row Equity Partners, a New York-based firm. Neither firm previously had a presence in the Richmond market. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.