Henrico police respond to crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HENRICO, Va. — VDOT and Henrico Police are warning of closures to Mechanicsville Turnpike, after a driver crashed into power lines, Tuesday morning.

They said the power poles are damaged, near a AutoZone by the Richmond International Raceway, and by Hussey Lane. Our traffic reporter is seeing backups due to this closure. Dominion Power said it will be working on repairing the damage, but that some lanes will continue to be closed for most of the day, March 31.

Eastbound Mechanicsville Turnpike is still closed as of 4:47 a.m. The left lane of eastbound Mechanicsville Turnpike will be opened once repair trucks are in place, VDOT said.

Traffic on Mechanicsville Turnpike is being detoured onto Laburnum Avenue, then Creighton Road, then I-295 NB, and back onto Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Drivers are asked to be cautious and take alternate routes until the roadway is restored. CBS 6 has a crew on the scene. We have reached out to police to confirm whether there are injuries are not.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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