Henrico County sues state over Churchill Downs gaming license

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County has filed a lawsuit against the Virginia Racing Commission over a gambling license issued to Churchill Downs' newest gaming facility.

The Roseshire opened in September on Staples Mill Road at Glenside. The facility features 175 historical horse racing machines.

The county claims the commission violated state law by relying on a 1992 referendum that occurred before these machines were legal in Virginia. Historical horse racing machines were not authorized in the state until decades after the referendum took place.

Henrico County wants the court to shut down the machines. The county argues residents deserve a vote on the facility.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.